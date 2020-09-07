Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. James Elwood Clark IV, better known as Jayel Clark born December 27, 1977 passed away on September 1, 2020. Although only 42 at the time of his passing, Jayel positively affected many people in his lifetime. He was a kind and compassionate son, brother, uncle, and friend. He showed his kindness and compassion to all walks of life. He loved his partner in crime, canine, and son- Elwood his Great Dane. He was an estimator and co-owner of B&C Sheet Metal. He will be forever missed. His laughter and practical jokes will always be remembered. He is survived by his father, Jimmy Clark and his wife Cheri Clark; his mother Elizabeth Adkins Ponce and husband Paco Ponce. His siblings, Tracie Clark Nettles and husband Dale, Nick Clark and wife Holly, Erin Clark Leach and husband Timothy, Susan Clark Marshall and husband Barrett, Jessica Ponce Sollenberger and husband Doug. Jayel was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roy and Mae Adkins and his paternal grandparents Jim and Betty Clark. Memorial services are going to be held at Seale Funeral Home on September 10, 2020 at 8 AM- 10 AM. Services held at 10 by Pastor Willis Easley. Please sign the online guest book at www.sealefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Launch Therapy Center in Denham Springs.