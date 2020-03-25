"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7" On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 our Lord called home James F. Johnson, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an extremely intelligent, hard working, old school man with a beautiful soul. He died suddenly from natural causes. His memories will be cherished by his beloved wife, and best friend Wendi L Johnson; 3 sons Jason, Dustin, and Joshua, and granddaughter Hunter. Preceded in death by his parents Henry Edward Johnson (Pebo) and Mildred Dupuy Johnson, a son Clay Michael Johnson. James loved reminiscing about history, doing carpentry work, gardening, his beloved horse Sassy and 2 pets Blackie and Butch. He graduated from the American Dental Technician Association in 1974, he was a very talented master dental Technician. He attended University of Southwestern La in Lafayette 1968-1970. He had many accomplishments, to mention a few of his fondest was being a football player, Plaquemine High # 75. Wrestling champion 1969-1970 and a United Patent on a dental tray 1979. He also had a green thumb. James had grown weary with the current times and was ready for his eternal life. Private service entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary Plaquemine, (225) 687-4216.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020