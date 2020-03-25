Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Roscoe Mortuary 58635 Meriam St Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-4216 Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7" On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 our Lord called home James F. Johnson, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an extremely intelligent, hard working, old school man with a beautiful soul. He died suddenly from natural causes. His memories will be cherished by his beloved wife, and best friend Wendi L Johnson; 3 sons Jason, Dustin, and Joshua, and granddaughter Hunter. Preceded in death by his parents Henry Edward Johnson (Pebo) and Mildred Dupuy Johnson, a son Clay Michael Johnson. James loved reminiscing about history, doing carpentry work, gardening, his beloved horse Sassy and 2 pets Blackie and Butch. He graduated from the American Dental Technician Association in 1974, he was a very talented master dental Technician. He attended University of Southwestern La in Lafayette 1968-1970. He had many accomplishments, to mention a few of his fondest was being a football player, Plaquemine High # 75. Wrestling champion 1969-1970 and a United Patent on a dental tray 1979. He also had a green thumb. James had grown weary with the current times and was ready for his eternal life. Private service entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary Plaquemine, (225) 687-4216.

