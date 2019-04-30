With profound sadness we announce the passing of James "Jimmy" F. Quigley, a loving and devoted father, husband, brother and friend to all of those whose lives he touched, on April 29, 2019. He left us peacefully at the residence where he chose to live out his days of retirement in New Concord, Kentucky at the age of 75. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jimmy served in the Air Force from 1962-1966 at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California during which time he met his wife of 53 years Judy Quigley. Jimmy is survived by his wife Judy; sons James Jr., John and wife Michelle, and Jeremy and wife Tracy; grandchildren John Jr. and wife Megan, Jared and wife Emily, Jennifer, Joseph, and Jacob; and great-grandchildren Jackson, Quinn, and Callie; and siblings Ellen Sabo, Leo Quigley Jr, Margaret Mattero, Lucy Williams, Katy DiBiase, Cheryl "Beanie" Quigley, Florence "Bunny" Cooper and their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo Aloyious and Helen Marie Davis Quigley and his sister Dorothy "Dot" Preston. Jimmy lived a full life devoting much of his time in various volunteering rolls with the church, ExC!TE, Habitats For Humanity, and The Salvation Army. Most of all he loved his family and instilled in each of his sons and grandchildren strong family values and a sense of community service. Jimmy will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. There will be no public service at this time. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com. Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019