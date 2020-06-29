Funeral Services will be held at a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Ville Platte on Thursday, July 2, 2020, for James Ferryl Chapman, 72, who passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Gonzales, LA. Father Tom Voorhies, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and conduct funeral services. Burial will take place in Belaire Cove Cemetery. James Ferryl Chapman was born on March 15, 1948 in Ville Platte, LA to Jimmie Chapman and Helen Fontenot Chapman. He was a member of the UA Local 198 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for over 30 years as a certified welder / pipefitter. His riches in life was his loving family and the many friends he made along the way. His love of LSU and Saints football was undeniable, not missing a game with his friends by his side to share the memories. Ferryl is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Stephenny Burton Chapman; sons, Alex Jacob Chapman and wife Katherine Aileen Chapman of McKinney, TX and Nicholas Troy Chapman and girlfriend Randi Lee Rowland of Gonzales, LA; sister, Cindy Marie Courville Fontenot of Ville Platte; brothers, John Derral Chapman of Belaire Cove and Christopher Paul Courville and wife Christina Fontenot Courville of Belaire Cove; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Chapman and Helen Fontenot Chapman. The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 8:00 AM until time of service. Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave condolences for the Chapman family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 4, 2020.