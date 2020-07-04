1/
James Fisher Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Fisher, Sr. passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will Sunday, July 5, 2020, Family hour 10 am to 12 noon. Drive-Thru Viewing 12 noon to 6 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy. 1042, Greensburg, La. Visitation Monday July 6,2020 from 10am until Religious Service at 11am MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 142, Greensburg, La. Conducted by Rev. Sidney Banks. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery, Montpelier, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved