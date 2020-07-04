Or Copy this URL to Share

James Fisher, Sr. passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will Sunday, July 5, 2020, Family hour 10 am to 12 noon. Drive-Thru Viewing 12 noon to 6 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy. 1042, Greensburg, La. Visitation Monday July 6,2020 from 10am until Religious Service at 11am MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Hwy 142, Greensburg, La. Conducted by Rev. Sidney Banks. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery, Montpelier, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

