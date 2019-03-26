James Franklin entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a native of Erwinville, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a Retired Operator from Rubicon Chemical. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 daughters, Jamie Franklin and Ja'Net (Patrick) Hutchison; 3 granddaughters, Peyton, Jordyn and Krystal; 2 sisters; 7 brother-in-laws; 11 sister-in-laws.He was preceded in death by his wife, Pearl L. Franklin; parents, Isadore and Lillian V. Franklin; 2 brothers; 1 sisters. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5667 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
