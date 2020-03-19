James (Bo) Franklin, also known as Boo, was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Batchelor, LA has been called to Glory on March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 68. Brother James leaves to cherish his precious memories, a devoted wife of 44 years, Dorothy Walker Franklin, and one son, Patrick McNeal Franklin; Father Mr. Eddie Franklin; Guardian/Aunt Mrs. Cassie Dean; two sisters Carolyn (Bernard) Davis and Brenda Franklin; brothers Eddie Lee Maten, Donald Ray Franklin, LA, Morris Franklin Jr, Kenneth Franklin and Eldridge Maten; Three sisters in law Molly Morris Gillis, Linda Walker Gray, and Helen Walker; Brothers in law George Gillis, Lee Gray and Charlie Louis Walker, Bernard Davis; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives. James was preceded in death by his mother Mary Johnson Franklin, guardian/uncle George Dean; brother Robert Franklin, paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation and religious services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church located at 650 Blount Rd in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 noon internment immediately following at Southern Memorial Gardens in Baton Rouge, LA. Service will be conducted by Reverend Gill H. Wright. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020