A longtime resident of Livingston and a native of Clinton, LA, James passed away August 7, 2019 at the age of 67 peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was a retired carpenter and a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Kiki Lane, Sandy (Charles) Nickens, Wendy (manolito) Rosado; his son, Charlie (Heather) Gayle; his furbaby LuLu, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; two brothers, Landry Gayle and Wynan Gayle; and a sister, Sherry Foster. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Odalie Gayle; sister, Kathy; and his brother, Danny. The family would like to give a special thanks to Heather Gayle for taking care of Dad. You are truly our sister and Dad's daughter. Also a special thanks to Reasea Nicholson who went above and beyond for this family in our time of need.