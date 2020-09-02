1/1
James "Tommy" Gibson
A lifelong resident of Morganza, James "Tommy" Gibson departed this life on August 30, 2020 at the age of 95. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Mable Lamb; a son Kenneth Michael Gibson; two sisters, Audry Pate and Gloria Russell; five grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2020 from 8:00 to 10:00 am at 152 Hwy. 3050, Morganza, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
