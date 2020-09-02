A lifelong resident of Morganza, James "Tommy" Gibson departed this life on August 30, 2020 at the age of 95. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Mable Lamb; a son Kenneth Michael Gibson; two sisters, Audry Pate and Gloria Russell; five grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 3, 2020 from 8:00 to 10:00 am at 152 Hwy. 3050, Morganza, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

