James Russell "Rusty" Gomez, 69, of Hammond, Louisiana died peacefully at his home on July 19, 2020, just 10 days before his 70th birthday. Rusty was born to the late Sidney and Helen Gomez in Hammond on July 29, 1950. He is survived by 2 daughters, Pixie Meredith (Lonnie), Nicole McCaffrey (Rocky) and one son, Jamie Gomez (Tami); 6 grandchildren, Conner Meredith, Landon Meredith, Taylor Fichtelman, Jacob Gomez, Emily Adams Tew (Chaz), and Taylor Clouatre (Micah); 3 brothers, Harold Gomez (Robbie), Joey Gomez (Linda) Kenny Gomez (Nancy) and 1 sister, Ramona Domiano (Phillip). Rusty was saved at Wingfield United Baptist Church on March 15, 2018, at an old time alter. He did not want to leave his family and loved ones, but the Lord called and Rusty went to meet Him. Rusty will truly be missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. He was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved Harleys and fishing. "Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me." A private memorial service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, July 25th at 4:00 p.m. at Ramona and Phillip Domiano's home. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

