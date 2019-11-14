James (Jimmy) Gordon Prejean, born March 10, 1936 died November 12, 2019. He was a native of Brusly and long-time resident of Houma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma on Friday, November 15th from 5 - 9 PM and Saturday, November 16th at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from 9 until funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow the Mass in Greensburg, LA. He is survived by daughter, Rose Prejean Rollins (Bill), grandchildren Alex, Dillon, Drake (Haylie) Rollins and great-granddaughter Leah Rollins, sister-in-law Beverly Prejean and brother-in-law Eugene Reeves. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty, daughter Sharon, parents Emile, Jr. and Beulah Guerin Prejean, brothers E. T., III (Irene) C. Rod Prejean, Sr., Wayne (Dolores) and sister Carol Reeves.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019