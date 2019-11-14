James Gordon "Jimmy" Prejean (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Rose and family- So sorry to hear of Mr. Jimmys passing- he..."
    - Jan & Cyndi Ruiz
  • "Rose and family, David and I send our condolences. I know..."
    - David and Leisha Carruth
  • "God Speed Mr. Jimmy. Going to miss your good cooking."
    - Kelli Kirkpatrick
Service Information
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA
70360
(985)-868-2536
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James (Jimmy) Gordon Prejean, born March 10, 1936 died November 12, 2019. He was a native of Brusly and long-time resident of Houma. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Houma on Friday, November 15th from 5 - 9 PM and Saturday, November 16th at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma from 9 until funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow the Mass in Greensburg, LA. He is survived by daughter, Rose Prejean Rollins (Bill), grandchildren Alex, Dillon, Drake (Haylie) Rollins and great-granddaughter Leah Rollins, sister-in-law Beverly Prejean and brother-in-law Eugene Reeves. Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty, daughter Sharon, parents Emile, Jr. and Beulah Guerin Prejean, brothers E. T., III (Irene) C. Rod Prejean, Sr., Wayne (Dolores) and sister Carol Reeves.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details