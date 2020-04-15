James Gray Jr., 76, a retiree of the EBR school system, passed away on April 3, 2020 in Baton Rouge,LA. He was a native of Jackson and a resident of Baker, LA. Visitation at Asphodel B.C. in Jackson, LA, Friday 11 am-1 pm, Rev. Roy Miller. A private graveside service will follow. He's survived by his devoted wife Doris Armwood Gray, his children Carla,Tonia,Dewayne, Todd (Dawn) James III (Jenifer) Gray. Mona Grimes all of Baton Rouge. Extended family 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and 44 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his mother, father and 2 grandchildren.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.