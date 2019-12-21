James Greene

  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Jon Rogers
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Louisiana National Cemetery
303 W Mount Pleasant Rd,
Zachary, LA
Celebration of Life Services for James Greene will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Winnfield Funeral Home, visitation begins at 9 a.m. until hour of service. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Dorothy Greene; a host of cousins from the Adams, Greene, and Smith Family's; sister, Audrey; two nephews, one niece, one great niece; devoted friends, Barbra and Rodney, Clarence and Joyce Askins.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
