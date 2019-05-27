Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gregory "Greg" Brooks. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

James Gregory "Greg" Brooks, born in Baton Rouge on April 6, 1958, passed away May 25, 2019, at his home in Greenwell Springs, surrounded by his family, losing his two-year battle with cancer. He graduated from Woodlawn High. At that time, he already knew he was destined to become a builder as he had a great love for architecture and design. He attended LSU, taking courses which enhanced his natural ability. He was the owner of J. Greg Brooks, Inc., and the beautiful homes and buildings he created throughout this city and surrounding areas over a 35 year period are a testament to his talents as a high-end builder and remodeling expert. He was a great communicator, fair and honest with everyone, had unquestionable integrity, and was loved and respected by his clients and colleagues. He had the honor to serve on the board of directors of Hebert Corporation. He took great pride in everything he built, but was proudest of the family he built with his wife of 35 years, Denny Shannon Brooks and their son Gregory "Taylor" Brooks. Greg was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Greg is survived by his wife Denny, son Taylor, his father John Brooks, a brother Barry and wife Michelle, a sister Kim and husband David, nieces Breeyn, Amanda and Kristen, nephews Collin, Elton and Blake. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Biehler Brooks. Pallbearers will be Kenny Bergeron, Todd Shattuck, Bart Shattuck, Brett Shattuck, Rick Shattuck, Ken Albarez, and Johnny Meliet. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Visitation resuming on Thursday, May 30th at noon, followed by a funeral service conducted by Reverend Kenneth Spivey at 1:00 pm in the chapel. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9425 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher McCanless, Dr. Jimmy Morris and staff at OLOL Hospital, staff and chemo room nurses at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet, Hospice of Baton Rouge and The Infusion Company. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 30, 2019

