James "Dustin" Guillory was tragically killed in a tree trimming accident at his home in St. Francisville on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was 34 years old and was employed with Westgate, LLC. Visiting will be at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and continues at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 10am until service at 12pm conducted by Rev. Kevin Cheatham. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. He was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart of 17 years, Michelle. He was a devoted and proud Daddy to his 4 beautiful children, Emma Grace, Allison Marie, Eli James, and Aiden Jude. Dustin is survived by his mother, Delores "Dee" Guillory, mother-in-law, Mary Strickland (Pop), father-in-law, Ronnie Cockerham, and siblings, Misty Gosserand, Eric Guillory, and Matt Rodriguez. Grandfather, Raymond James Guillory and sisters in law, Jennifer (Keyon), Tiffany (Wayne), Britney (Paul) and Nikki. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, "Bo" Guillory, grandmothers Lois Guillory and Helen Rodriguez. Pallbearers will be Matt Rodriguez, Ricky Gosserand, Matthew Gosserand, Lamar Goodfellow, Dwayne "DJ" Deville, Perry Sagely, Kyle Sagely, and Trey Pickett. Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Tate, Jacob Babin, Jonathan Cutrer and David Olivier. Dustin was a loving son and brother, a loyal and faithful friend as well as a great uncle. He loved hunting, fishing, training duck dogs and his saltwater aquarium. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.