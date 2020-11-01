1/1
James "Dustin" Guillory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Dustin" Guillory was tragically killed in a tree trimming accident at his home in St. Francisville on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was 34 years old and was employed with Westgate, LLC. Visiting will be at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and continues at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 from 10am until service at 12pm conducted by Rev. Kevin Cheatham. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. He was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart of 17 years, Michelle. He was a devoted and proud Daddy to his 4 beautiful children, Emma Grace, Allison Marie, Eli James, and Aiden Jude. Dustin is survived by his mother, Delores "Dee" Guillory, mother-in-law, Mary Strickland (Pop), father-in-law, Ronnie Cockerham, and siblings, Misty Gosserand, Eric Guillory, and Matt Rodriguez. Grandfather, Raymond James Guillory and sisters in law, Jennifer (Keyon), Tiffany (Wayne), Britney (Paul) and Nikki. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, "Bo" Guillory, grandmothers Lois Guillory and Helen Rodriguez. Pallbearers will be Matt Rodriguez, Ricky Gosserand, Matthew Gosserand, Lamar Goodfellow, Dwayne "DJ" Deville, Perry Sagely, Kyle Sagely, and Trey Pickett. Honorary pallbearers will be Chance Tate, Jacob Babin, Jonathan Cutrer and David Olivier. Dustin was a loving son and brother, a loyal and faithful friend as well as a great uncle. He loved hunting, fishing, training duck dogs and his saltwater aquarium. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved