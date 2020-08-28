1/1
James H. "Jimmy" Michael
1938 - 2020
James Henry Michael, "Jimmy", age 82, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of St. Amant, Louisiana, Jimmy retired from Ciba-Geigy. Born on April 12, 1938 to Houston H Michael and Alice Estelle Stevens Michael. He had three sisters: Dolly, Molly and Janet Sue. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joy Dixon Michael; a son, Quentin (Donna) Michael; a daughter, Sherry (Dennis) Bueche; a daughter, Robin (Barry) Gonzales; a son, Jason (Melanie) Michael; A sister, Molly Laubauve; 12 grandchildren: Adele Michael; Cole (Kayci) Gonzales; Jordan (Lacy) Gonzales; Phillip (LaDaina) Gonzales; Denny (Ashley) Bueche, Dustin (Angela) Bueche; Darren (Katy) Bueche; David (Jessica) Bueche; Brendan Michael; Gage Michael; Nikki (Blake) Vicknair; Tori (Kyler) Bengston; and 18 great grandchildren: Britton, Addison, Avree, Ryley, Lilly, Lainey, Mason, Jonah, Sydni, Eyan, Kaleb, Abbigail, Natalie, Lindsey, Aaron, Kenleigh, Ellie and Charlie. And many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends! He is preceded in death by his parents Houston & Estelle Michael and sisters Dolly and Janet Sue. He was a true inspiration to many and will be missed by all that knew him! A celebration of life will be held at Lake Martin Baptist Church off Hwy 431 on Monday August 31, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Stevens Family Cemetery in Gonzales.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lake Martin Baptist Church
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
Lake Martin Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
