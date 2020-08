Or Copy this URL to Share

James H. Sharp, Jr., 93, of Springfield passed away on Fri. Aug. 14, 2020. The funeral service is Mon., Aug. 17, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Ponchatoula, at 2 p.m.; visitation at noon until service time. Interment in Davidson Cemetery. Arrangements by Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes.

