James H. Shelmire, age 81 of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at The Carpenter House after a brief illness. He was born on October 25, 1937 in Wilson, LA, the son of the late Simon Shelmire and the late Pearlene Sholes Shelmire. He was baptized at an early age at New Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served on the usher board for many years. James leaves to cherish his memories, a loving and dear family, his wife of 57 years, Thelma K. Shelmire; daughter, Sharon L. Shelmire; and one granddaughter, Schyler Brianne Shelmire; two sisters, Elnora (Leroy) Matthews and Pearl (William) Briley of Baton Rouge; two brothers Amos Shelmire of Las Vegas, NV and Johnny (Hattie) Shelmire of Chicago, IL; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and two brothers. Family and friends will be received at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Van Smith. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St, Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019