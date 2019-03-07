Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. "Jim" Taylor Jr.. View Sign

James "Jim" H. Taylor Jr. ("Papaw") died on March 4, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was ninety years old. Jim was born in Winchester, Virginia on October 9, 1928 to James H. Taylor Sr. and Margaret F. Taylor. He graduated from Handley High School in 1946 and from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1950, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He served as a Lieutenant in the Air Force on assignment to the Army Chemical Corps in Edgewood, MD, where he met and fell in love with Eleanor J. (Jo) Pope. Jim and Jo married on November 28, 1953. They had three children: James, Robert and Lizabeth. After leaving the Air Force, Jim earned Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University, and worked briefly for Dupont. Jim continued his career as a chemical engineer with Esso Research and Development Laboratories in Baton Rouge in 1959, retiring as an Engineering Advisor from Exxon in 1994. He was awarded numerous patents for his work. Jim was an active athlete throughout his life. He lettered in football, track and band in his senior year of high school. He enjoyed swimming and taught his children how to swim. He was a dedicated runner, completing nine marathons, including the Boston and New York City marathons. He was an avid and lifelong golfer. Jim and Jo shared a love of music. He played trumpet in the Handley High School and Virginia Tech marching bands. They enjoyed going to the symphony and opera, especially on weekend trips to Houston. They also loved to dance, and were members of Cajun and square-dancing clubs. Jim was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for fifty-eight years. Jim is survived by his son, James H. Taylor III and wife Sandra, his son Robert E. Taylor and wife Marguerite, and his daughter Lizabeth T. Wright and husband, Peter; his four grandchildren, Andrew M. Wright, Dylan J. Taylor, Emily Wright Fauries (Chris) and Madelyn B. Taylor; his niece Pat Pope, her children Tressa (Brent) Pope and John (Amy) Pope, and John's children Abigail, John and Damaris; and his faithful dog, Shag. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo, his parents, and his beloved aunt, Phoebe Caroline Taylor. The family would like to thank Charleen Aarons for her 15 years of helping Jim and Jo, and Rev. Mike Button for his pastoral care. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. He graduated from Handley High School in 1946 and from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) in 1950, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He served as a Lieutenant in the Air Force on assignment to the Army Chemical Corps in Edgewood, MD, where he met and fell in love with Eleanor J. (Jo) Pope. Jim and Jo married on November 28, 1953. They had three children: James, Robert and Lizabeth. After leaving the Air Force, Jim earned Master's and Ph.D. degrees in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University, and worked briefly for Dupont. Jim continued his career as a chemical engineer with Esso Research and Development Laboratories in Baton Rouge in 1959, retiring as an Engineering Advisor from Exxon in 1994. He was awarded numerous patents for his work. Jim was an active athlete throughout his life. He lettered in football, track and band in his senior year of high school. He enjoyed swimming and taught his children how to swim. He was a dedicated runner, completing nine marathons, including the Boston and New York City marathons. He was an avid and lifelong golfer. Jim and Jo shared a love of music. He played trumpet in the Handley High School and Virginia Tech marching bands. They enjoyed going to the symphony and opera, especially on weekend trips to Houston. They also loved to dance, and were members of Cajun and square-dancing clubs. Jim was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for fifty-eight years. Jim is survived by his son, James H. Taylor III and wife Sandra, his son Robert E. Taylor and wife Marguerite, and his daughter Lizabeth T. Wright and husband, Peter; his four grandchildren, Andrew M. Wright, Dylan J. Taylor, Emily Wright Fauries (Chris) and Madelyn B. Taylor; his niece Pat Pope, her children Tressa (Brent) Pope and John (Amy) Pope, and John's children Abigail, John and Damaris; and his faithful dog, Shag. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo, his parents, and his beloved aunt, Phoebe Caroline Taylor. The family would like to thank Charleen Aarons for her 15 years of helping Jim and Jo, and Rev. Mike Button for his pastoral care. Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Religious Service Information St Paul Lutheran Church

2021 Tara Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

