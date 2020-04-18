James Harvey, Sr. departed this life on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Peter Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.