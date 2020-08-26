1/1
James Henry Hawkins
1937 - 2020
James Henry Hawkins was born August 26, 1937, to the late Elisha Hawkins and the late Arrean Mason Hawkins in Woodville, Mississippi. He was one of eight children. He married and had seven children. He was baptized at the House of Hope Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Bro. Hawkins' name was called and he answered so proudly, "Yes Lord." He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife: Eva Darlene Bethley-Hawkins; four sons: James E. (Candace) Hawkins, James L. (Calvilynn) Hawkins, Charles and Joseph Bethley; five daughters: Regina, Sandra, Jackie, Felicia and Nicole Hawkins; three sisters, two sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, eighteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, three special friends: Pete Duncan, Wilbert Walker and Murray Lebeau & other relatives and friends. Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
