James "Jimmy" Herman Freeman, Jr. entered into eternal rest on December 2, 2020. A private service will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 10, 1948. James was a graduate of Southern University, and worked as a licensed architect for over 30 years. He was an active member of First Baptist Church on Bute Street. James enjoyed carpentry, swimming, boating, fishing, and he was an avid sports fan. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Dr. Miriam Freeman; daughter, Shawna Freeman; sons, Aric Stewart, Adrian Stewart, James "Trey" H. Freeman III; daughter-in-law, Brandy; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Emily, Gabby; siblings, Geraldine, Almenia, Marilyn, Trent, Rodney, Edgar and a host of other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store