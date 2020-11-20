James "Jimmy" Hollie Lambert, 75 years old, beloved Husband, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He entered this world on December 30, 1944, born to Doris and James Lambert, in New Orleans, LA. Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Navy and toured the world on the USS Enterprise in 1964. He was a member of Magnolia United Methodist. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Christine Lambert; son, Jessie Lambert; daughter, Jamie and her husband, Donnie Prest; grandchildren, Cody and Shelby Prest; brothers, Freddy and wife, Nancy Lambert, Johnny and wife, Linda Lambert; sister, Ferol Lambert Rome; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, James "Lewis" Lambert; mother, Doris Giroir Lambert; and brother, Stephen Lambert. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6305 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Monday, November 23rd, 2020, at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Heather Sullivan. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.