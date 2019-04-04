Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Horace 'Randy' Ransome Jr.. View Sign

A resident of Erwinville and native of Morganza, La. passed away on April 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family at the age of 86. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved fishing and working on his raft on Old River. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and was a dedicated and hardworking man. Horace loved spending time with his family, planting his yearly garden and cutting grass. He hated picking up the limbs though! Growing pecan trees and harvesting the pecans were another passion of his. His favorite treat from the pecan harvest was a batch of pralines! Horace served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8878 and a lifetime member of Local Union 198. Horace is survived by his two sons, Darron Ransome and Derek Ransome (Darcy) and a daughter, Dana Taylor (Jeff). He is also survived by his grandsons, Darron Ransome, Jr., Nathan Ransome (Erin), Beau Taylor, and Jared Ransome and great grandsons Tyler Ransome and Hayden Ransome and a great granddaughter Meredith Ransome. Horace is also survived by his brother, Joe Ransome (Ann). Horace was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Vera Leonard Ransome. His parents Horace Sr. and Regina Savoy Ransome, and an infant brother Thomas. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 8:30 am until religious services in the funeral home at 11:30 am. Services will be conducted by Rev. Bob McDonner. Entombment will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Morganza. Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Ransome and Charles Ransome. Special thanks to the compassionate and loving staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice, especially JoAnn Christmas, Blanche Jewell, Pam Brown, Jenny Settoon, Carolyn Montgomery and Deacon Tom Robinson. Thanks also to Mary Bergeron and Ms. Pam for their care and friendship.

