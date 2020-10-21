James "Jim" Howard Turner, 78 years old, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, was called to his Heavenly Father on October 17, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1942, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and remained a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School (1960) and LSU (1966) where he excelled on the football field. In 1963, he married his love, Sandra McGehee, and they had two daughters, Terrie and Tracie. While at LSU, he discovered his passion for horses and rodeos which he enjoyed his entire life. He retired from Exxon Refinery in 1999 with 27 years of service. Jim was a godly man who loved and trusted God throughout his life. He loved to give to missions and to study God's Word. He left many scriptures and study notes for his family to cherish. Jim served others humbly, generously, and graciously, and always believed the best of people. He left his imprint on all of our hearts. He started a wonderful legacy to be passed on with all his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jim is survived by daughters, Terrie Turner Hodges and husband Johnny and Tracie Turner Melville and husband Dennis; four grandchildren: Mary Catherine Hodges, Austin "Lane" Butters and wife Sadie, Breanna Irene Butters, and John Mark Hodges; two great grandchildren: Aiden Ryan Butters and Selina Rian Butters; sister, Jerry Turner Beddingfield; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra McGehee Turner, his parents Howard Lee "H.L." and Essie Louise Davis Turner (Pearce), and grandson, Ryan James Butters. Pallbearers: Lane Butters, John Mark Hodges, Scott Beddingfield, John McGehee, Kyle McGehee, and Ken Harper. Honorary Pallbearers: Aiden Butters, Todd Beddingfield, Michael Stewart, Steve Stewart, and Mark Williams. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation at Victory Harvest Church, 3953 N Flannery Rd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Victory Harvest Church on Friday October 23, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life service, led by nephews John David Stewart and Geary Williams, begins at 1:00 p.m. The graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for missions ministry can be made to Victory Harvest Church, https://victoryharvest.com/.