James J. 'Moon' Hester

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
4111 Hwy 308
Raceland, LA
Obituary
James J. "Moon" Hester departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence in Raceland, LA. He was 40, a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 Hwy 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
