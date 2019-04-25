James J. "Moon" Hester departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence in Raceland, LA. He was 40, a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 4111 Hwy 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019