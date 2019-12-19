Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jack "Jimmy" Hebrard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Jack "Jimmy" Hebrard was born April 28th, 1944 and grew up on Stanford Avenue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He died November 8, 2019 at the ages of 75 in his home in Logan, Utah at the foothills of the Monte Cristo Mountains, only 10 minutes from his favorite fly-fishing spot. Jimmy is a graduate from LSU with a M.S. in Zoology and has a Ph.D. in Zoology from Clemson University. As a university professor, he taught in Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Nairobi, Kenya. He was noted for dedicating 11 years of his life to the study of chameleons in Kenya. He was a popular guest lecturer at the University of Nairobi and a consultant to the United Nations Environment Programme. As a consummate naturalist and amateur archaeologist, Jimmy was attracted to the open airs, tracking the nighttime movements, eating and mating habits of lizards (chameleons), and by day walking recently cultivated fields in the Mississippi delta hunting and gathering a museum quality Indian artifacts collection. Interestingly, his last and most gratifying engagement involved teaching Biology and Chemistry at Northside High School in urban Memphis, Tennessee. It was an exceptional opportunity to have an eminent university science professor teaching and mentoring promising teenage scientists. Jimmy regularly mentioned how rewarding it was to have his former students approach him on the streets of Memphis to express their appreciation for sharing of his knowledge, his passions and the many life lessons he integrated into his lectures. Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister Sidney Devitt and will be truly missed by his three living sisters Dorothy DeBosier, Carol Hall and Susan Lynch and scores of nieces and nephews that admired his interest and devotion for God's small creatures.

