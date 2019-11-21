James Johnson, 68, a native of Prairieville, LA and a resident of Geismar, LA, passed away on November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Memorial Service will be held at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 38473 Hwy 30 Gonzales, LA on November 23, 2019 at 1 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Mary Alice Johnson, 4 daughters; Jasmine (Javeion) Bougere, Lotheronie (Travis) Raby, Tiffany Owens, and Demetra (David) Franklin, son Nathaniel (Ladeale) Owens, 4 sisters; Catherine Johnson, Ceola (Clarence) Wilson, Lolita Nkadi, and Thelma Christoff, brother Sammy Johnson, 13 grandchildren, 5 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Nancy Johnson, sisters; Elvira Aikens and Patricia Christoff, brothers; Raymond and Oscar Johnson. Services entrusted to Lawson Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019