James "Big Cat" "Capone" Johnson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Survived by his sisters, Geirlynn (Darryl) Patin and Janet Johnson; brothers, Albert L. Johnson, Howard (Cynthia) Johnson and Allen Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ella Christopher Johnson; sister, Mary E. Patin and brother, Ronald "Fankie" Johnson. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Michael Joseph officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.