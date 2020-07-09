1/1
James "Big Cat" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Big Cat" "Capone" Johnson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Survived by his sisters, Geirlynn (Darryl) Patin and Janet Johnson; brothers, Albert L. Johnson, Howard (Cynthia) Johnson and Allen Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ella Christopher Johnson; sister, Mary E. Patin and brother, Ronald "Fankie" Johnson. Visitation Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Michael Joseph officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved