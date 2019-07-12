James Joseph "Jim" Fisicaro

Obituary
James Joseph "Jim" Fisicaro, a native of Omaha, NE and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 70. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10 AM until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the chapel. Interment will be private. Please visit www.rabenhorst.com for a full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 15, 2019
