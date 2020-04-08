Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

James Joseph Gros, Sr., a native of Westwego and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 84. James was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, who enjoyed being with his family and friends. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors and enjoyed saltwater fishing in Grand Isle, playing his accordion, listening to country music and watching westerns. He retired from Colonial Sugars of Gramercy after 35 years of loyal service as a safety manager. James is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Coker Gros; daughter, Amy Gros Fitman (Brad); sons, James Joseph Gros, Jr., Christopher Joseph Gros (Michelle), Paul Anthony Gros, Joel Joseph Gros, Sr.; grandchildren, Heather Gros, Cody Fitman, Joel Joseph Gros Jr., Christian Fitman; great grandchildren, Hailey Nicholson, Haiden Gros, Jaquan Pye; his beloved dogs, Shadow and Doodlebug. James is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Clebert Gros and Enda Breaux Gros; sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Chester Dufrene. Funeral Services for James will be private at this time, but a memorial service to celebrate James's life will be held at a later date. His sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank the VA, the American Legion Post 81, special friends, Chris Blalock and Calvin Lambert for their service and compassion.

