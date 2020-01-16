"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8. James Jude "Jamie" "Mooga" Dupont passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the age of 62. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his sisters, Olive "Lolly" Tuminello and husband Michael, and Désirée Goodbar and husband Carl; brothers, John Shelby Dupont, Jr., and wife Erin, Frankie Dupont, Bill Dupont and wife Alexia, and Steve "Talon" Dupont and wife Donna; sister in law, Eva Dupont and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John Shelby and Olive Jumonville Dupont; and brothers, Thomas "Tody" Dupont and Charles Dénis Dupont. Jamie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and domestic animals. Jamie was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Memorial donations may be made to St. John School memorial fund or the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 www.kidney.org/support. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020