"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Jamie passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 62. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Christian service will begin at 12:00 p.m. lead by Reverend Timothy Webb. He is survived by his sisters, Olive "Lolly" Tuminello, and Désirée Goodbar and husband Carl; brothers, John Shelby Dupont, Jr. and wife Erin, Frankie Dupont, Bill Dupont and wife Alexia, and Steve "Talon" Dupont and wife Donna; sister in law, Eva Dupont and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John Shelby and Olive Jumonville Dupont; and brothers, Thomas "Tody" Dupont and Charles Dénis Dupont. Jamie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and domestic animals. Jamie was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Memorial donations may be made to St. John School memorial fund or the National Kidney Foundation
30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 www.kidney.org/support.
Sadly, due to Covid and the fact that we have such a large immediate family, we are legally unable to have a gathering after the funeral for our dear friends. Our family would like to express our apologies, as well as our many thanks for your support during our time of grief.