1/1
James Jude "Jamie" "Mooga" Dupont
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me, the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will reward to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8 Jamie passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 62. He was a resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Christian service will begin at 12:00 p.m. lead by Reverend Timothy Webb. He is survived by his sisters, Olive "Lolly" Tuminello, and Désirée Goodbar and husband Carl; brothers, John Shelby Dupont, Jr. and wife Erin, Frankie Dupont, Bill Dupont and wife Alexia, and Steve "Talon" Dupont and wife Donna; sister in law, Eva Dupont and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, John Shelby and Olive Jumonville Dupont; and brothers, Thomas "Tody" Dupont and Charles Dénis Dupont. Jamie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and domestic animals. Jamie was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Memorial donations may be made to St. John School memorial fund or the National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 www.kidney.org/support. Sadly, due to Covid and the fact that we have such a large immediate family, we are legally unable to have a gathering after the funeral for our dear friends. Our family would like to express our apologies, as well as our many thanks for your support during our time of grief.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
12:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved