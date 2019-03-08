Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Keith Spragis. View Sign

James Keith Spragis, 63 a native of Maringouin, La and a resident of New Roads, La. He passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger. Keith was a member of the Maringouin Eastfork Hunting Club. He was an insurance agent for LBA Smith in New Roads. Keith is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vickie Frederick Spragis; daughter, Erin Hendricks (Justin Dawson); mother, Bonnie Chauvin Spragis; brother, Russell Spragis Jr. (Heather); three sisters, Vicky Wille (Brian), Angie Bouy (Mike Sayer) and Delia Soileau (Mark); three grandchildren, Bailey, Cierra and Anna Hendricks. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Spragis Sr. and mother-in-law, Beatrice Frederick. Visitation will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church. Burial to follow in False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Clayton Spragis, Brandon Wille, Justin Soileau, Stephen Bouy, Andrew Dabadie, Harry Beard Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Maringouin Eastfork Hunting Club and Henry and Matthew Dabadie. James Keith Spragis, 63 a native of Maringouin, La and a resident of New Roads, La. He passed away at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger. Keith was a member of the Maringouin Eastfork Hunting Club. He was an insurance agent for LBA Smith in New Roads. Keith is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vickie Frederick Spragis; daughter, Erin Hendricks (Justin Dawson); mother, Bonnie Chauvin Spragis; brother, Russell Spragis Jr. (Heather); three sisters, Vicky Wille (Brian), Angie Bouy (Mike Sayer) and Delia Soileau (Mark); three grandchildren, Bailey, Cierra and Anna Hendricks. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Spragis Sr. and mother-in-law, Beatrice Frederick. Visitation will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Niland Funeral Home in New Roads from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church. Burial to follow in False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Clayton Spragis, Brandon Wille, Justin Soileau, Stephen Bouy, Andrew Dabadie, Harry Beard Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Maringouin Eastfork Hunting Club and Henry and Matthew Dabadie. Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

(225) 638-7103 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close