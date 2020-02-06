Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Kelly "Kelly" Nix. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Kelly Nix, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, left this world surrounded by loving family and friends on February 4, 2020 at age 85. He was born to the late Lillian E. Nix and T.J. Nix on October 6th, 1934. J. Kelly spent his formative years in West Carroll Parish, near Oak Grove, La., along with his brother, the late Col. Eddie M. Nix and his surviving sister Geraldine "Moosie" Nix Byargeon. Better known by Louisianans as Kelly Nix, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many people through out the world. J. Kelly was the class of 1958 graduate of North Louisiana State University Monroe with a B.A. in Government and Pubic Administration. He continued his education by receiving advanced degrees in Government and Public Administration, specializing in State and Local government from LSU Graduate School of Government in 1961. J. Kelly served in the United States Army as Sargent leading special missions in Korea under the Army Security Agency, NSA, and CIA. After his honorable discharge, J.Kelly began his illustrious political career, beginning with running the field operation for Congressman Gillis W. Long's 1971 gubernatorial primary campaign. After the election, Governor Edwin Edwards recruited J. Kelly to be his Chief Executive Assistant and served many important roles, including the State Liaison to the National Governors' Conference. He ran for the State Superintendent, starting in 1975, and assumed office in May 1976 and held the office for two four-year terms. J. Kelly's greatest honor was to be inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame in 2011. Along with this honor and many other, J. Kelly was presented the National Order of Merit by the President of France Valery Giseard d'Estaing for promoting the preservation of French culture. J. The mother of his children was Martha Jo'Ann McCurdy of Lake Providence who he wed in 1958. J. Kelly will be sorely missed by his grandchildren Kelly Ann Nix, Damien James Ard, Landon Paul Marionneaux, Seth Michael Ard, Rachel Dawn Nix, Laken Kathleen Marionneaux, and Thora Dane Nix, as well as his step-grandchildren, Alexa Michaela, Cassidy Marie, and Evan Michael Scherer.

