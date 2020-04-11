|
James "Jim" Kenneth Smith, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and native of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 86. James is survived by his four children, Amy Elisabeth Sigler, Robert Kenneth Smith, Fred William Smith, and Angela Gaye Hoshman; his twelve grandchildren, Dustin, Cameron, Courtney, Dalton, Joyce, Taylor, Delaney, Matthew, Payton, Dillon, Brennan, and Mary; his two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Willow; and his brother, Fred Jewel "Fred J" Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Smith; his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Rose Smith; and his sisters, Elizabeth Smith Williams and Doris Smith Breckenridge. As a Baptist deacon, husband, dad and grandad, LSU fan, basketball coach, and choir member, he leaves a legacy of a life for Christ, family, sports and music. Educationally and professionally, he was a leader in his field, earning bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi, and LSU in mathematics and applied chemistry, and was the recognized inventor for several patents. He proudly served his country through the United States Air Force. In response to the novel COVID-19 public health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may leave a personal note to the family online at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com (Resthaven Funeral Home - Baton Rouge, LA).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020