The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kenneth "Jim" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Kenneth "Jim" Smith Obituary
James "Jim" Kenneth Smith, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and native of Hattiesburg, MS, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 86. James is survived by his four children, Amy Elisabeth Sigler, Robert Kenneth Smith, Fred William Smith, and Angela Gaye Hoshman; his twelve grandchildren, Dustin, Cameron, Courtney, Dalton, Joyce, Taylor, Delaney, Matthew, Payton, Dillon, Brennan, and Mary; his two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Willow; and his brother, Fred Jewel "Fred J" Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ruby Smith; his wife of 64 years, Dorothy "Dot" Rose Smith; and his sisters, Elizabeth Smith Williams and Doris Smith Breckenridge. As a Baptist deacon, husband, dad and grandad, LSU fan, basketball coach, and choir member, he leaves a legacy of a life for Christ, family, sports and music. Educationally and professionally, he was a leader in his field, earning bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi, and LSU in mathematics and applied chemistry, and was the recognized inventor for several patents. He proudly served his country through the United States Air Force. In response to the novel COVID-19 public health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may leave a personal note to the family online at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com (Resthaven Funeral Home - Baton Rouge, LA).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now