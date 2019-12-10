|
James L. 'Jack' Coco left the field for the last time on Sunday, December 8, 2019 after a two-month battle with cancer. He was born on March 10, 1951 in Jacksonville, Fla., to Leo J. Coco and Dorothy P. Coco, and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of St. Thomas More School, Catholic High School (Class of 1969) and LSU. He was an educator and coach for over 40 years, primarily at The Episcopal School, where he was beloved for his wisdom, patience and guidance by students and colleagues alike. He was a simple man who had a strong and quiet faith. He was devoted to his wife, family, friends, community, and church. Jack and his wife, Mary, have been longtime parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Gyan Coco; brother, Martin Coco and wife, Debbie; brothers-in-law, Mark J. Gyan, Rev. Eric V. Gyan, and Joe A. Gyan, Jr. and wife, Pamela; sister-in-law, Edie Gyan Parnell; nephews, Eric Coco and Josh Parnell; nieces, Jan Coco Day, Penny Gyan Flores and Emily Gyan Rothlisberger; aunts, Joyce Poche and Paula Thevenot and husband, Dwight; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo J. Coco and Dorothy P. Coco. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., beginning at 9 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 AM to be celebrated by his brother-in-law Rev. Eric Gyan with burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, in the Garden of Prayer, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Jack's memory to St. Vincent de Paul, The Episcopal School or St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A heartfelt thank you to all of Jack's wonderful caregivers at Baton Rouge General and Hospice of Baton Rouge. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019