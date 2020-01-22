James L. "Digger" Delone entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Survived by his daughters, Deshaun D. Williams, Tasha D. Wilson and Kenya D. Williams; sister, Irene Delone Dennis; brothers, Louis Delone and David Delone; 8 grandchildren; aunts, Eola Young and Lucille Warner. Preceded in death by his parents, David Delone and Olevia Young Delone. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine, LA. Pastor Clyde McNell, Sr. officiating. Interment Word of Truth New Life Center Cemetery, Bayou Goula, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020