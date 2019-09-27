James L. Hills

James L. Hills "Khaki Nanny", 68, a crossing guard with the Lafourche Parish School Board, departed this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bridgepoint Continuing Care Hospital, Marrero, LA. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Religious Services on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA at 12:30pm. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513.To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
