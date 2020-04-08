James L Lazare, Jr. a resident of Ventress, LA and native of New Orleans, LA passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 75. James was a United State Air Force Veteran after proudly serving his country. He is survived by two daughters, Victoria Lazare Griffin and Bethany Lazare Smith; one brother, Richard Lazare; four grandchildren, Tricia Ainsworth, Kelsey Chacon, Tyler Griffin and Jack Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Rita Lazare, Sr., first wife, Isla May Lazare and second wife, Yvonne McLin Lazare. A Public memorial service will be held at a later date to honor and celebrate James life.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020