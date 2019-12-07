Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. "Jim" Whitten Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Lipsey "Jim" Whitten Jr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was healed in Heaven Friday afternoon, November 29, 2019, after a year-plus-long battle with cancer. Born January 14, 1942, in Columbus, Mississippi, to a golfer and a music-loving kindergarten teacher, Jim was destined to love sports, music, learning, and people. After graduating from Ole Miss with a BA in Music and serving in the Air Force, he received an MA in History and started a PhD at LSU. He began working for the Veteran's Administration while at LSU and continued in that career for over 20 years. For the last 20 years-plus he has forged wonderful friendships with many golfing buddies and these friendships have been one of his great joys in life. There was always music in his house, and he and his wife Olivia loved attending concerts, plays, musicals, and operas; especially hearing their own children perform. As a grandfather he took no greater joy than talking about his grandchildren. Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 54 years, Dorothy Olivia Jané of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; children, James Harrell Whitten and wife, Teri of McKinney, Texas, Elizabeth Jané Whitten Allison and husband, Morgan of Houma, Louisiana; grandchildren, Kailee Nicole Whitten of San Francisco, California, Jamie Therese Whitten of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sarah Michelle Whitten of McKinney, Texas, and Alexander James Allison of Houma, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lipsey Whitten Sr.; mother, Audrey Harrell Whitten; and brother, Dr. Harrell David Whitten. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on December 27, 2019 at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. There will also be a visitation at 12:00 noon on the same day at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Broadmoor Baptist Church General Fund.

