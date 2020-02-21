James Ladd Abat's big heart stopped beating December 9, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was born to Stevie and V.J. Abat in Baton Rouge, LA on August 17, 1948. All his adult life Ladd was a proud United States Marine. He served active duty in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for valor. Ladd moved to the island of Oahu in 1987, and to Kailua Kona on the Island of Hawaii in 1988. He was an avid golfer, salty joke teller and a lifelong LSU Tiger fan, "Greaux Tigers"! Ladd was very active in his local veterans community. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice Abat. Ladd leaves behind many great friends. His ashes will be scattered in places that meant the most to him. Ladd, the world is a better place because you were here, we love you!
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020