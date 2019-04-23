Mr. James "Jimmy" Lawless, a resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and active member of St. Vincent de Paul. Mr. Jimmy was survived by his children, Anthony (Janet), Georgianna "GiGi" (Tim), Kevin (Jenny), Carvin (Jill) and Joseph (Noel); 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Seymore Lawless and grand-daughter Ashley Chenevert. Visitation will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00am until Funeral Mass at 1:00pm. The Rosary will be recited at 11:00am. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be, sons, Carvin and Joseph Lawless; grandchildren, Angelle Fontenot, Misty Davis, Kyle LeBlanc and Daniel Lawless.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019