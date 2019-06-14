Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lee Durbin. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

James Durbin, a native of New Iberia and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and went to his eternal home in heaven after a long fight with liver cirrhosis, he was 46 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Kelli of 22 years and two teenage daughters, Olivia and Julia. He was a loving husband, father and friend and was totally committed to his family. He loved his wife and daughters with all he had and would do anything for them. Often making sacrifices for himself to ensure they did not have to. He loved vacationing with them and wanted them to have nothing but the best. He also enjoyed working in his yard and cooking. He was a 1990 graduate of Walker High School and 1995 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology and a minor in Chemistry. He loved the Lord and his savior Jesus Christ and loved seeing others come to know Jesus as their Savior, gaining the same eternal life as he did. He was an active member of Walker Baptist Church where he poured his heart into serving as a Deacon, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and on several other ministry committees and work groups. He worked for CK Associates as a Senior Environmental Scientist for the last 25 years consulting to the offshore oil and gas industry. Throughout the 25 years he was dedicated to his clients and built many long-lasting relationships with those in the industry. He was an avid supporter and advocate for the offshore oil and gas industry. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Haynes Durbin; daughters, Olivia Claire Durbin and Julia Haynes Durbin; father and mother-in-law, John and Bertha Haynes; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Melanie Engler; nieces, Natalie and Haleigh Engler; brother, David "Randy" Durbin and wife, Rachel; family friend, Bobby Herring; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" A. Durbin Sr.; mother, Carolyn Durbin; brother, Randy "Andy" Durbin Jr.; maternal grandparents, Claude and Gertie Dake; paternal grandparents, Hugh and Wilma Durbin. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church, Walker, LA, on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Richard Blue, Director of Missions at Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association. Interment and graveside service will follow the religious service at the Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Seale Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Brad Reed, David Alexandria, Mike Cotton, Jeff Fletcher, Jimmy McGaughey, and Derek Ellis. A special thank you to Dr. Hoonbae Jeon and Dr. J. Carter Balart and the team at Tulane Medical Center for the care and love shown to James and his family. Pallbearers will be Brad Reed, David Alexandria, Mike Cotton, Jeff Fletcher, Jimmy McGaughey, and Derek Ellis. A special thank you to Dr. Hoonbae Jeon and Dr. J. Carter Balart and the team at Tulane Medical Center for the care and love shown to James and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tulane University, Tulane School of Medicine, ATTN: Holly Gulden, 1555 Poydras St., Ste, 1000, New Orleans, LA 70112 (Please place Balart in memo). 