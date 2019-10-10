James Lee Elphage departed this on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, LA due to an automobile accident. He was 38, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Visiting on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Iberville Christian Center at 4070 E. Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rena Elphage; Parents, Jesqrie and Sidney Johnson, Sr.; 2 daughters, Jailen McBride, and Kaitlyn Elphage; 5 brothers, Sidney, Jr., Kevin, Stanley (Jessica), Larry (Elaine), and Dwayne Johnson, Sr.; 5 sisters, Ronika (Charlie) Martin, Christina (Cedric) Reed, Gail Johnson, Roxanne Jones, Tiffany (Dwayne) Gauthier; Also a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Johnson; sister, Linda Williams; grandparents, Eliza and Gus Johnson, and Coretta and Ambros Westley, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop St., Donaldsonville, LA 225 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019