James Lee Elphage

Guest Book
  • "WITH DEEPEST SYMPATHY"
    - Madeline Noel and family
  • "To the family, we extend our condolences. What a tragedy,..."
    - Barbara Melancon
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA
70346
(225)-473-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iberville Christian Center
4070 E. La. 30
St. Gabriel, LA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Iberville Christian Center
4070 E. La. 30
St. Gabriel, LA
Obituary
James Lee Elphage departed this on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, LA due to an automobile accident. He was 38, a native of Donaldsonville, LA and resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Visiting on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Iberville Christian Center at 4070 E. Hwy 30, St. Gabriel, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Jacqueline Rena Elphage; Parents, Jesqrie and Sidney Johnson, Sr.; 2 daughters, Jailen McBride, and Kaitlyn Elphage; 5 brothers, Sidney, Jr., Kevin, Stanley (Jessica), Larry (Elaine), and Dwayne Johnson, Sr.; 5 sisters, Ronika (Charlie) Martin, Christina (Cedric) Reed, Gail Johnson, Roxanne Jones, Tiffany (Dwayne) Gauthier; Also a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Johnson; sister, Linda Williams; grandparents, Eliza and Gus Johnson, and Coretta and Ambros Westley, Sr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop St., Donaldsonville, LA 225 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
