James Lee Odds, 77, departed this world peacefully on August 26, 2019. James was a native East Feliciana Parish and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his ten children Earleather (Eddie) Celestine, Sonja (Anthony) Eggleton, Elaine Bryant, Ronald (Belva) Bryant, Donald Bryant, Jamie (Bryant) Jackson, Marvo (Melinda) Odds, James Derrick Odds, Tish Odds, and Maya Odds; seven siblings Roosevelt Odds, Rosie Lee Simms, Betty Alex, JB (Mary Lee) Odds, Eddy (Edward) Smith, Ella (Harold) Washington and David Odds Jr. and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 am. The funeral and burial service will immediately follow at 11 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019