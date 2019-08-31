James Lee Odds 77

Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Obituary
James Lee Odds, 77, departed this world peacefully on August 26, 2019. James was a native East Feliciana Parish and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his ten children Earleather (Eddie) Celestine, Sonja (Anthony) Eggleton, Elaine Bryant, Ronald (Belva) Bryant, Donald Bryant, Jamie (Bryant) Jackson, Marvo (Melinda) Odds, James Derrick Odds, Tish Odds, and Maya Odds; seven siblings Roosevelt Odds, Rosie Lee Simms, Betty Alex, JB (Mary Lee) Odds, Eddy (Edward) Smith, Ella (Harold) Washington and David Odds Jr. and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 am. The funeral and burial service will immediately follow at 11 am, at Winnfield Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019
