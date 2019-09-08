The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
James Lee Orr Obituary
James Lee Orr, age 74, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on September 6, 2019. He graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU. Married 54 years to Suzanne Caldwell Orr. He worked for Ethyl Corporation for 20 years and then DOTD for 20 years. He is survived by his children, Rick (Deniecee Carter Orr), David (Amy Davis); grandchild, Christopher David Orr; siblings, Sharon (Billy Mercier), and Linda (Tre Ward), and brother, Mark Allen Orr. He is preceded in death by Gary Orr, son Ronald Logan Orr and his parents Richard Lee Orr and Gloria Mae Duet Orr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on September 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm until services at 5:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
