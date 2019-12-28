James "Jimmy" Leo Kennard, 88, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Jimmy served and defended his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was known as a hard worker and was working right up to his passing. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend and he will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Monday, December 30, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Kerry Ash. Burial will follow on the grounds of Amite Baptist Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Jim Kennard and fiancé, Lynn Brown; daughter, Kathy Dubois and husband, Troy; grandchildren, Bryan, Ashley, Lee, Troy and Cole; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Kirsten, Brock and Dirk; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Cain Kennard; second wife, Rena Kennard; parents, Lawrence and Alma Kennard; brother L.E.; and sisters, Louise and Gladys. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019