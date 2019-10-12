James Lester Maloney, 70, born in Texas and lifetime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jim was a Power and Control Engineer for over 40 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, discharged with honors. He was a graduate of LSU. Jim was an avid NASCAR fan and a devoted lover of rescue animals. He is survived by his wife, Paris LeBlanc-Maloney; four children, Katie Maloney, Lester Maloney (Sarah), J'olie Craft Culpepper (Jason), Garrett Chance Craft. He had five grandchildren, Conner Joseph Gaydos, Hunter Stafford, Kaylee Culpepper, Gabriel Liam Maloney, and Barrett Lester Maloney. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral home of Gonzales on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until a memorial service to celebrate Jim's life at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to or Cara's House of Ascension. "He has shown you, O mortal, what is good - And what The Lord requires of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God" Micah 6:8. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019