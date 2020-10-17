1/1
James Lincoln Dillon
1939 - 2020
James Lincoln Dillon, April 19, 1939 - October 4, 2020. James Lincoln Dillon was born April 19, 1939, in San Francisco and died October 4, 2020, in Baton Rouge, after a valiant battle with cancer. He graduated from Riordan High School in 1957, attended San Francisco State College, and obtained his law degree from the University of San Francisco Law School. He was admitted to the California Bar in January 1966 and began his career at O'Connor, Cohn, Moran, and Lynch. Jim went on to become a named partner of O'Connor, Cohn, Dillon and Barr. He was an avid golfer and became a member of the Olympic Club and The Country Club of Louisiana. He was a passionate 49er fan and enjoyed spending time with his friends at epic tailgate parties. Jim was a kind, loving man who enhanced the lives of all. He loved his family and his two brothers sought out his guidance whenever they encountered problems. He was one of the nicest people you could ever meet. He was a special person and his memory will remain with us all forever. After the passing of his first wife, Anne Hickok, he met, fell in love, and married Marianna Keller Dillon. They spent their retirement years traveling around the world with family and friends, enjoying wine, cruising, and cultural activities. After a devastating fire near their home in Santa Rosa, they moved to Louisiana to be near Marianna's family. He is survived by his wife, Marianna, his children Jenny, James (Rachel), and Tom; his stepdaughter Katrina Lambert (Chip), and grandchildren Chase, Olivia, Keller, Juliette, KP, Parker, and Emily; his brothers George (Judy) and John Patrick (Lani), as well as numerous extended family members. Because of the pandemic, we hope to all gather someday soon to enjoy good food, drinks, and trade wonderful stories about this amazing man. In lieu of funeral services and flowers you may wish to donate, in Jim's honor, to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
October 15, 2020
He was an honorable lawyer. I’m honored to have litigated against him.
Eric m Abramson
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Jim was a great guy and a terrific lawyer. He was one that made practicing law in San Francisco a real pleasure. My best to his family and partners.
John Hardy
John Hardy
Friend
October 12, 2020
A great trial lawyer, consummate traveler, ( cherished Africa ) loved wine ,food ,and golf. Those of us who knew him will miss him deeply.
Lawrence Kern
Friend
October 12, 2020
Jim, you were a great lawyer and a good pal. You were always civil and considerate and a credit to your firm and the profession. You will be missed! Bill Smith, San Francisco
Bill Smith
Friend
October 12, 2020
Marianna, so sorry to hear that Jim has passed away. I loved playing golf with him, Dave Freitas and Ed San Diego. I also miss having you guys at my parties. Please send your new address so we can keep in touch. My thoughts are with you and the family. Jim was the sweetest person I know. Pam Nicolai
Pam Nicolai
Friend
October 11, 2020
Jim was a wonderful man with a keen sense of humor. He was a brilliant attorney and thoughtful of others. We enjoyed our travels with Jim and Marianna.
Joel Lamp & Rebecca
Friend
October 9, 2020
Jim was a kind and generous man with such an easy going disposition that was a wonder to travel with. We will remember him in Africa, England, Germany, Italy and cruising the Mediterranean with his brothers. We love you Jim and will remember you with many fond memories.
Judy Dillon
Family
